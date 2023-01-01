Not a bad way to start a new year

Southwest storm tracking toward us

The exact path of the storm will be critical to what type of precipitation we receive

Freezing rain is not out of the question for areas north for Monday night and evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a New Year’s Eve that was a bit slick and icy on the roads, we begin the first of 2023 on a sunny and mild note. Our temperatures today reached the lower 40s. And tonight we’ll head back down to the upper 20s. More melting today will mean that we could also be looking at some patchy fog tomorrow morning.

Then we are tracking the next system that is coming at us from the southwest. This storm will have plenty of moisture along with it that will move into our area by Monday evening. We’ll see rain first, then as we head into early Tuesday morning, some areas could switch over to a wintry mix, while a few localized areas north of 151 could possibly see some freezing rain. The type of precipitation is very dependent on how this low tracks. If it moves more to the north or more to the south, it moves the freezing line with it.

Pockets of rain will be back on Tuesday night along with some developing fog. Then as the storm moves east and away from us, we’ll see snow on the back side of the system by Wednesday. Snowfall amounts between Late Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be lighter in our southern counties and higher to the north.

Once the storm is far enough to the east, we’ll start clearing out and it looks like the sun will be back in our forecast for Friday and Saturday.

