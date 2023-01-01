Packers lead Vikings 27-3 at halftime

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers lead the Minnesota Vikings 24-3 at halftime in Green Bay.

The Packers had some good injury news headed into this must win game. Both wide receiver Christian Watson and cornerback Keisean Nixon were active for today’s game. Watson and Nixon were both previously listed as questionable on the injury report earlier in the week.

Nixon has proved to be a big spark for the Packers’ special teams and that was no different on Sunday. Nixon had a 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to give the Packers a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

While Green Bay’s offense didn’t put up any points in the first quarter, it was the defense that doubled their lead 14-3 courtesy of a Darnell Savage pick-six.

At the start of the second quarter, the Packers had a lengthy 14-play drive capped-off by a Mason Crosby 26-yard field goal to extend Green Bay’s lead 17-3. With that field goal, Crosby became the 12th NFL kicker to surpass 1900 points.

The Packers offense moved down the field with purpose just before the half. Their five-play drive finished with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to a wide open Robert Tonyan to make it 24-3 Packers with less than three minutes to go before the half.

Crosby would narrowly complete a 56-yard field goal off the crossbar to give the Packers a 27-3 edge headed into the half.

Mason Crosby doinks it in to end the half!



📺: #MINvsGB on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/ePbCm6rlT4 pic.twitter.com/ckjpkflJE0 — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023

At the start of the fourth quarter AJ Dillon scored from two-yards out to blow the game wide open, 34-3 Packers.

AJ Dillon adds to his rushing TD total.



📺: #MINvsGB on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/ePbCm6rlT4 pic.twitter.com/hpY3QKEs57 — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.