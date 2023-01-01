Packers lead Vikings 27-3 at halftime

(WBAY)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers lead the Minnesota Vikings 24-3 at halftime in Green Bay.

The Packers had some good injury news headed into this must win game. Both wide receiver Christian Watson and cornerback Keisean Nixon were active for today’s game. Watson and Nixon were both previously listed as questionable on the injury report earlier in the week.

Nixon has proved to be a big spark for the Packers’ special teams and that was no different on Sunday. Nixon had a 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to give the Packers a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

While Green Bay’s offense didn’t put up any points in the first quarter, it was the defense that doubled their lead 14-3 courtesy of a Darnell Savage pick-six.

At the start of the second quarter, the Packers had a lengthy 14-play drive capped-off by a Mason Crosby 26-yard field goal to extend Green Bay’s lead 17-3. With that field goal, Crosby became the 12th NFL kicker to surpass 1900 points.

The Packers offense moved down the field with purpose just before the half. Their five-play drive finished with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to a wide open Robert Tonyan to make it 24-3 Packers with less than three minutes to go before the half.

Crosby would narrowly complete a 56-yard field goal off the crossbar to give the Packers a 27-3 edge headed into the half.

At the start of the fourth quarter AJ Dillon scored from two-yards out to blow the game wide open, 34-3 Packers.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire...
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin's John Torchio (15) gestures to the crowd after running an interception back...
John Torchio declares for the NFL Draft
Badgers top Western Michigan 76-66 after long break
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks past Minnesota Timberwolves' Luka Garza during the...
Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid
Southern Methodist quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes during the second half of an NCAA...
Luke Fickell continues to collect Badgers quarterbacks