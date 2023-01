DALLAS, Tex. (WSAW) - Longtime NHL star and Plover Native Joe Pavelski signed a one-year extension with the Dallas Stars Sunday. The deal is worth $3.5 million.

🚨 Captain America is going nowhere! 🚨



We have signed Joe Pavelski to a 1-year, $3.5 million contract extension.@jpav8 | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/FmGX9cNeYa — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 1, 2023

The SPASH grad is in his 17th season in the NHL. In his career he has 433 goals and 961 points.

