Runners ring in the new year on active note at 18th Annual New Years Day Dash

MIDDLETON Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of runners kicked off the new year by getting active Sunday morning at the 18th New Years Day Dash.

Participants could join in a 5-mile run or 2-mile walk, with all proceeds going to benefit the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, according to host Race Day Events. The races were followed by a party and prize giveaway.

Timer for the organization Kevin Sas said the event was the perfect opportunity for people to kick off their New Year’s resolutions.

“This one is obviously New Year’s Day, so, a lot of people went out last night, hopefully not everybody here went out last night but I’m sure a lot of people did. The nice thing about this, it’s a great way to start the year off with a healthy start,” he said.

Sas said almost 600 runners ran in Sunday’s event, which was held outside of Keva Spots Center in Middleton.

