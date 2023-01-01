Driver arrested for OWI after being trapped under SUV in three-vehicle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Early Sunday morning, Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Union for a reported three-vehicle crash along north Highway 14 and west Holt Road.

An SUV headed southbound, driven by a 23-year-old male lost control and began to slide into the northbound lanes, colliding with a Rock County Highway Department plow truck.

Upon contact, the SUV split into two pieces, the rear end ending up in a ditch on the west side of the roadway and the front end, resting in the southbound lane of traffic.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says roughly a minute later, another southbound car hit the front end of the vehicle in the southbound lane, where the 23-year-old driver was standing outside of his vehicle.

The front end landed on top of the driver, pinning him underneath. He was taken to the UW Hospital in Madison with life-threatening injuries and arrested for a first OWI offense.

The driver of the plow was uninjured and the third car was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Highway 14 remained closed for about 2 hours and the crashes remains under investigation.

