Walworth County Police arrest man after police chase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A man was arrested after a police chase for recklessly driving and not maintaining the lane of travel according to Walworth County Sheriff’s office.

On Saturday at approximately 11:10 a.m., Walworth County Deputies were on patrol I-43 southbound near Bowers Rd. in the Town of LaFayette, Walworth County. They noticed a silver vehicle traveling considerably slower than the posted 70 mph speed limit.

Officials said the driver was seated low in his seat and was reaching over the front area of the vehicle. The vehicle was swerving within its lane and impeded traffic. Walworth’s Sherriff’s office said the deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the suspect did not stop. The driver increased his speed to 108 mph.

55-year-old Ronald Aumann of Machesney Park, IL continued down Hwy 12 and N. Wisconsin Street southbound to the City of Elkhorn. Lake Geneva Police officers deployed spike strips on Hwy 12 at Sheridan Springs Road. Aumann was arrested and is confined to the Walworth County Jail for Fleeing and Eluding an Officer.

