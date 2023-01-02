Columbia Co. deputies discover drugs after responding to shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Two Village of Cambria residents were arrested after a weapon’s violation on Friday, according to the Columbia County Sherriff’s Office.

Around 7:00 p.m. Columbia County Dispatch Center received information about an intoxicated man firing gunshots in the ceiling of a residence. Deputies then responded to the residence and found two adults inside. The individuals were identified as 38-year-old Dale Deisinger and 41-year-old Caralee Dates. Officials say both residents were intoxicated and arrested.

A search warrant for the residence was obtained during the investigation. Deputies found substances and two firearms. The two were taken into custody and transported to the Columbia County Jail. They are being held on multiple charges.

Deisinger’s charges are the following:

Second degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm while intoxicated

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Receiving/concealing a stolen firearm

Possession of THC

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintain a drug trafficking place

Dates charges are the following:

Possession of THC

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintain a drug trafficking place

