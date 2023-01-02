Columbia Co. deputies discover drugs after responding to shots fired incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Two Village of Cambria residents were arrested after a weapon’s violation on Friday, according to the Columbia County Sherriff’s Office.
Around 7:00 p.m. Columbia County Dispatch Center received information about an intoxicated man firing gunshots in the ceiling of a residence. Deputies then responded to the residence and found two adults inside. The individuals were identified as 38-year-old Dale Deisinger and 41-year-old Caralee Dates. Officials say both residents were intoxicated and arrested.
A search warrant for the residence was obtained during the investigation. Deputies found substances and two firearms. The two were taken into custody and transported to the Columbia County Jail. They are being held on multiple charges.
Deisinger’s charges are the following:
- Second degree recklessly endangering safety
- Possession of a firearm while intoxicated
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Receiving/concealing a stolen firearm
- Possession of THC
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Maintain a drug trafficking place
Dates charges are the following:
- Possession of THC
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Maintain a drug trafficking place
