Garver Feed Mill to host Late Winter Market

Courtesy: Dane County Farmers' Market
Courtesy: Dane County Farmers' Market(NBC15)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Garver Feed Mill will begin the new year by hosting the Late Winter Market.

The weekly market is run by the Dane County Farmer’s Market (DCFM) and takes place each Saturday from Jan. 7 to April 8, 8 a.m. to noon.

The market’s vendors will sell fresh produce, cheeses, honey and maple syrups, local meats, bakery items and other specialty items.

Visit DCFM’s website for more information on parking and accessibility.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire...
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

Latest News

Madison Police, Fire responding to rollover crash on Mineral Point Road
Goodman Foundation donates $250,000 to Centro Hispano
Semi recovery in Grant Co. shuts down northbound lane of US 151 for over 5 hours
Northwoods Marching Band first from northern Wis. to perform at Rose Parade