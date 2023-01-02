Garver Feed Mill to host Late Winter Market

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Garver Feed Mill will begin the new year by hosting the Late Winter Market.

The weekly market is run by the Dane County Farmer’s Market (DCFM) and takes place each Saturday from Jan. 7 to April 8, 8 a.m. to noon.

The market’s vendors will sell fresh produce, cheeses, honey and maple syrups, local meats, bakery items and other specialty items.

Visit DCFM’s website for more information on parking and accessibility.

