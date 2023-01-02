Goodman Foundation donates $250,000 to Centro Hispano

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s Goodman Foundation made a $250,000 donation to Centro Hispano Inc. to support the construction of their new community center.

The donation brings Centro Hispano one step closer to their $250 million goal that will support Campaign CENTRO, an effort to build a new home for Madison’s Latinx community. The non-profit has already raised $16 million to date.

“The gift will continue the legacy of Irwin and Bob Goodman of supporting strong not for profits in the Madison area like Centro, which provide much needed resources to those in need,” Goodman Foundation Executive Director E.G. Schramka said.

Centro Hispano aims to construct a sustainably designed center to support community engagement through wellness activities for youth and adults, including Zumba, pop-up soccer and a community market. The plan also includes a community kitchen and an outdoor plaza.

Centro Hispano is the leading non-profit for Dane County’s Latinx community, providing programming to over 3,000 families annually.

