Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov.-elect Rodriguez to deliver Inaugural address at State Capitol

(wsaw)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez will address the public Tuesday during their 2023 Inaugural address.

According to the Office of the Governor, the Inaugural address will take place at the Wisconsin State Capitol during Wisconsin’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony.

The swearing-in will begin at 12 p.m., with pre-ceremony entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. The Capitol will be open to the public during this time.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the governor’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, the office said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire...
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

Latest News

People at Prairie Athletic Club in Sun Prairie putting in an early morning workout Jan. 2.
“It’s always a good time to start”: Running into the new year with attainable fitness goals
Grandchildren of one of the victims said the man the bar was named after was among the two shot...
Sunday shooting at Racine lounge leaves 2 dead, including owner
Washington Wizards' Rui Hachimura drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Jevon Carter...
Wizards cruise past short-handed Bucks 118-95
Two Village of Cambria residents were arrested after a weapon’s violation on Friday, according...
Columbia Co. deputies discover drugs after responding to shots fired incident