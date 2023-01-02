“It’s always a good time to start”: Running into the new year with attainable fitness goals

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -As with any other year, many of us will kick off 2023 by making New Year’s resolutions to become stronger, fitter and healthier.

Setting fitness goals can be overwhelming no matter your fitness level, not to mention needing to find ways to ensure you stick to whatever goals you set.

To combat abandoning fitness goals, Prairie Athletic Club owner Pete Simon says his passion of fitness has shifted to a passion of wellness. “It used to be that people came in to fitness for very very specific reasons, whether it was weight loss or ‘I want the biggest arms on the planet...’ now I think a lot of people do want to feel better.”

An approach of exercise that steps away from wanting to see results overnight, but rather committing to lifestyle changes. “…and that’s actually a nice way to come into fitness because it does allow you to accept that each day is baby steps,” Simon noted. “We’re trying to look at the whole person and put at least as much emphasis in to what you’re doing away from the gym as what you do in the gym.”

Simon stressed smaller, attainable goals help to make the routine stick.

“It could be as simple as breakfast everyday, what could that be, how could we change? It could be water, it could be sleep and then obviously fitness because that is still certainly a big part of what we do, but creating that awareness that so many of these other little things that are so easily adjusted make a big difference.”

When you start making it routine, the lifestyle it starts to snowball, Simon said. “It’s a little change here a little change there and all of a sudden you start to feel different and that gym is not as intimidating, I think you just feel like you’re more ready for that next step.”

