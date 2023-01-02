Madison Police, Fire responding to rollover crash on Mineral Point Road

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police and Fire crews are responding to a crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon.

Dane County Communications received report of the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m.

According to Dane County Communications, an ambulance was sent to the scene because it was a rollover crash, and it has not been determined whether anyone was injured. The Madison Police Department and Madison Fire Department are currently on scene.

This story is developing and NBC15 will continue to provide updates as information is learned.

