Messy weather-maker moving in

Areas of dense fog this morning

Next system moves in tonight

Freezing rain, rain, and snow possible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest.

The rest of Monday will be mostly cloudy but mild once again, with highs in the mid and upper 30s. Our next weather-maker will be making its way toward us late tonight, but southern Wisconsin will be making it out pretty easy on this one. Much of Minnesota, Iowa, and northern Wisconsin are bracing for over a half-foot of snow, along with icing potential. If you had plans to travel north or west over the next few days, you may want to reconsider.

Locally, we’ll find ourselves in the warm sector of the system once again. As it begins to move in tonight, a bit of freezing rain is possible before temperatures warm to above freezing by about 1 AM. Then we’ll switch to rainfall through the overnight hours and into the start of Tuesday. Rain will break up through the morning hours, but some scattered showers will linger through the day.

We’re not completely missing out on the snowfall though. As the weather-maker moves out and cooler air wraps in behind it, we could see rain switch to a bit of snow on Wednesday. A few inches of accumulation are possible for our northern counties, but it’s not looking like anything too significant at this point. Temperatures will remain cooler, closer to the seasonal average through the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.