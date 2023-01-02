Milwaukee police investigating first homicide of the year

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two people injured Sunday, according to WITI.

The city’s first homicide of the year took place near 32nd and Villard at around 11:20 p.m. According to police, a 17-year-old boy from Milwaukee was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

WITI said a a 16-year-old boy and 22-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and then taken into custody.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

