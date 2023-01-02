Northwoods Marching Band first from northern Wis. to perform at Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band made history as the first band from northern Wisconsin to ever perform in the Rose Bowl Parade.

The group, consisting of nearly 400 members, showcased their Wisconsin pride by playing their piece, ‘Beautiful Wisconsin.’ The marching band was #22 in the parade.

The Tournament of Roses Association President and Chairman of the Board Amy Wainscott is a native of Eagle River.

The parade can be watched live on NBC starting at 10 a.m. central time and ending at noon.

