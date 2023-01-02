Packers to host Lions at Lambeau Field

(Matt Ludtke | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field at 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Viewers can watch the game on NBC or tune into the Packers Radio Network. Visit the Packers’ website for a full list of stations.

More information about gameday entertainment and fan activities will be announced this week.

