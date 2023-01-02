Packers ticket prices soar after big win

After a terrible start, the Packers appear to be running the table. Fans are psyched and ticket prices are rising.
By Emily Roberts
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cheeseheads flooded the the Packers Pro Shop after watching their team tackle the Minnesota Vikings to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“I can’t believe we still have our voices!” Carol Ostrowski from Blue River said.

Fans came from near and far... even 10 thousand miles away. Sam and Brianna of Australia cheered on the green and gold as part of their honeymoon.

“Without being a playoff game... it was a playoff game. It’s lose and go home, so. The players really turned it up. You could feel the energy,” Sam Hayward explained. “A few weeks ago people probably thought the packers were no chance but they’ve turned it around and we’re looking really good.”

His wife, Brianna Keyes said being a Packers fan was part of their wedding vows.

“We did look at changing our flight and seeing how much that was going to cost and if we could stay for the game!” Keyes said.

There’s even support from people who live in Vikings territory.

“We got this! We have this. We beat these guys so we’re going to do this. I have faith in my team,” Kachina Wells from Minnesota said.

Kachina went to the game with her Viking-supporter husband, Samuel. Still... he says Lambeau Field is one of the most welcoming places on Earth.

“Packers fans. You guys are number one!”

Max Halvorson has complete confidence in the team.

“Momentum is the biggest thing for us and we have all of it right now especially our defense and that’s what wins championships,” Halvorson said.

Some fans are channeling their excitement through their credit cards. Ticket King employees are seeing a surge in demand for tickets to Sunday’s game against the Lions.

“As soon as the game got over we saw a vast majority of sales going on up to midnight and continuing on,” Manager Travis Loftus said. “Two weeks ago we had tickets for this game at $75 which is half of face value at this point and then today we have tickets starting right around $200 so it’s been a big change in price.”

Loftus told Action 2 News he believes more tickets will pop up as the week goes up. Any fans on the fence about going to the game could be in luck!

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
