Semi recovery in Grant Co. shuts down northbound lane of US 151 for over 5 hours

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - As crews work to recover a semi in a ditch on US 151 in Grant County, all lanes of the northbound lane have been blocked.

The lanes were first blocked at around 8:30 a.m. due to delayed recovery of a semi in a ditch at MM 9 on US 151 near Dickeyville, according to the Wis. Dept. of Transportation.

WisDOT said the semi was being prepared to be moved off of the highway at around 1 p.m. and the northbound lane still remains closed. Drivers should take County Rd HH east, to County Rd H east, to County Rd D North back to US 151.

