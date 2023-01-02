Sunday shooting at Racine lounge leaves 2 dead, including owner

Grandchildren of one of the victims said the man the bar was named after was among the two shot...
Grandchildren of one of the victims said the man the bar was named after was among the two shot and killed, identifying him as Avery "Rerun" Stewart, 66.(MGN Online)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RACINE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people are dead following a shooting took place Sunday inside a Racine Lounge, according to WITI.

Officials with the Racine Police Department first arrived at Rerun’s Lounge, located at 1111 Washington Ave., at around 2:30 a.m. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots, but thought they were part of New Year’s celebrations, WITI reports.

The grandchildren of lounge owner Avery “Rerun” Stewart said the 66-year-old was shot and killed following a fight that broke out. According to police, another person inside the lounge was also pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the incident, according to WITI.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Racine Police Department Investigator Mueller at (262) 939-3071 or Investigator Lauer at (262) 721-2951. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

