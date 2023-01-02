Wintry Mix Expected Tonight

Freezing Rain Tonight

Rain Likely Tuesday

Snow Wednesday & Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Starting off the first week of the new year on a gloomy note with just about all types of weather expected through the end of the week. The first concern will come tonight with a wintry mix becoming mostly freezing rain. This has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory northwest of Madison. This will become rain on Tuesday, heavy at times, with an isolated storm. As colder air rushes in Wednesday and Thursday, we will see some periods of light snow. Much needed sunshine should arrive by the end of the week and carry us into the weekend. Normal to above normal temperatures continue through the extended period.

Flurries and freezing drizzle will develop heading into tonight. As precipitation picks up, freezing rain will be likely Madison northward where a few hundredths to an inch are possible. It will remain mostly rain south of Madison. Overnight lows on either side of freezing and then climbing by early Tuesday.

Tuesday will feature rain, heavy at times, through midday. It could also include an isolated storm. There will likely be a dry slot during the afternoon where we see little rain and temperatures soaring into the 40s. Colder air moves in Tuesday night with lows into the lower 30s. This will allow for a few rain and snow showers.

Wednesday and Thursday will see highs into the lower 30s and another surge of wrap around moisture. This will lead to periods of light snow and perhaps some minor accumulations. Conditions should clear out by Friday with sunshine into the weekend. Highs will be a few degrees on either side of freezing.

