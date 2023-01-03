Appleton makes history with new police chief

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s new police chief made history when she was sworn in Tuesday.

Polly Olson is the first woman to lead the department.

A ceremony was held at 9 a.m. at the Appleton Police Department.

“We’ve come a long way in the last 20-plus years to change the workplace into a space where employees feel understood, appreciated, and have opportunities to grow. We still have work to do. I will remain focused on hiring the best people for our agency and the community. I will seek out opportunities for us to continue to grow. You and your families will also be my top priority,” Olson said.

Olson has been on the Appleton police force since 2001, first as a patrol officer. She’s also served as a school resource officer, patrol captain, and captain of investigations and support services, and she became assistant chief in May 2021.

She was named the Appleton Police Department’s Officer of the Year in 2012, NAMI Fox Valley’s Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year in 2010, and the Wisconsin Association of Women Police’s Woman Officer of the Year in 2008.

“I think anytime you have a woman in a leadership position like this, where it’s typically male-dominated, that it sets the standard for other women to think, ‘You know, this is something I can do,’ hopefully. Hopefully, our high school students out there, female high school students, all of them can look at this as being something they can aspire to,” Olson said in August.

Olson succeeds Todd Thomas.

