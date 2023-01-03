Gloomy Weather Continues

More Snow Than Rain Through Midweek
January is the driest month of the year.
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
  • Rain Showers & Fog Tonight
  • Snow Showers Wednesday & Thursday
  • Sunshine Returns Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The gloomy weather continues through the middle of the week as we add a bit more of a wintry aspect to things. This will result in some wrap around snow shower activity Wednesday and Thursday with a quick covering at times not out of the question. Long awaited sunshine should return Friday and hang out more times than not into the first half of next week. Overall, temperatures remain above normal for early January standards.

Isolated showers continue tonight with dense fog developing through midnight. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 30s with a light easterly wind. Mainly cloudy Wednesday with isolated rain or snow showers. Highs will be in the middle 30s with light southwesterly winds. Scattered snow showers Wednesday night with lows around 30. Those snow showers continue through Thursday. Minor accumulations are possible during this stretch of time.

Nicer weather returns Friday with sunshine and highs around the freezing mark. There will be a weak disturbance pass through both Saturday and Sunday. It will bring some additional cloud cover and perhaps a few flurries. Sunshine and calm conditions should return into early next week with highs into the middle 30s.

