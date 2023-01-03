Lockdown lifted at Portage High School

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A lockdown has been lifted at Portage High School and an enhanced police presence will be at the school for the rest of the day after authorities determined there was no active threat to student safety Tuesday.

The high school was put on lockdown and all buildings on the campus were put in a secured perimeter after the district received a call referring to a possible active shooter threat, according to District Administrator Joshua Sween.

The Portage Community School District called police immediately and officials searched the school’s campus. Ultimately, officials lifted the lockdown and kept the secured perimeter status on campus out of an abundance of caution.

Sween stated that there was no way to determine if it was a hoax like they have previously seen, and there were no specific names or details given. In October, several school districts across southern Wisconsin received hoax calls of school threats.

Sween also encouraged the school community to report on anything they thought could constitute a threat to safety.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.