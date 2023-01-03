Lockdown lifted at Portage High School

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A lockdown has been lifted at Portage High School and an enhanced police presence will be at the school for the rest of the day after authorities determined there was no active threat to student safety Tuesday.

The high school was put on lockdown and all buildings on the campus were put in a secured perimeter after the district received a call referring to a possible active shooter threat, according to District Administrator Joshua Sween.

The Portage Community School District called police immediately and officials searched the school’s campus. Ultimately, officials lifted the lockdown and kept the secured perimeter status on campus out of an abundance of caution.

Sween stated that there was no way to determine if it was a hoax like they have previously seen, and there were no specific names or details given. In October, several school districts across southern Wisconsin received hoax calls of school threats.

Sween also encouraged the school community to report on anything they thought could constitute a threat to safety.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire...
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers
Evers pushes for legal abortions, expanded Medicaid
A fire at Associated Milk Producers Inc. started in a room that stored butter.
Fire at Portage dairy plant started in room storing butter, firefighters report
school bus generic
No injuries reported after school bus slide-offs in Baraboo
generic crash
One dead after being hit by vehicle in Fitchburg