Madison LGBTQ+ organization reacts to MPD’s perfect inclusivity score

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A perfect Human Rights Campaign score shows improvement, but one Madison LGBTQ+ organization believes the Madison Police Department can do more to protect queer community members.

OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center Executive Director Steve Starkey said that while policing in Madison improved throughout the last five years and he appreciates their inclusivity, simply having a taskforce is not enough.

He said MPD Pride’s website should have more details about the groups policies and goals.

”That doesn’t say whether they’re active or how well they’re doing or what their goals are it just records whether we have one or not,” Starkey said.

Starkey would like to see more specifics about how MPD protects the queer community’s most vulnerable population — transgender individuals.

”They get harassed on the busses, they get harassed in public if they go into a restaurant and get treated poorly in general by the community,” Starkey said. “So I think that for us the trans clients are the ones that face the most discrimination, the most hardship, and so I think we would want MPD to be most aware and most sensitive to their issues.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) gave the Madison Police Department a perfect score when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality in 2022. HRC’s equality index looks at two factors when it comes to law enforcement: Does an LGBTQ+ taskforce exist? And does the city’s police force report hate crimes? MPD can check off both factors, therefore they’re scored a 22 out of 22.

MPD representatives credit their MPD Pride unit for providing an inclusive atmosphere during interactions between law enforcement and community members.

MPD Pride Unit Officer Anthony Vogel said he tries to be inclusive by respecting individuals whose name or gender might not match their drivers license.

”I do most of my advocacy on patrol,” Vogel said. ”I put lines in my report saying, ‘This person has this name on their identification, however they prefer to use this name and these pronouns.’ Just little steps like that.”

Vogel said even with a perfect HRC score, MPD Pride will continue to do more.

”The other thing is I don’t think we should ever stop trying to build those bridges,” he said. “Because when we build bridges, that’s puts our community together, allows us to solve crimes and what keeps us whole as a community.”

According to Starkey, MPD met with OutReach one time in 2022, and he hopes to meet with them more in 2023.

