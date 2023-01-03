Madison teen accused of stealing car, causing 15-mile police chase before crashing

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old Madison resident after he and another suspect allegedly stole two vehicles and caused a 15-mile police pursuit.

On Sunday shortly after 11 p.m., the Columbia County Dispatch Center received reports of people rummaging through cars near Arbor Valley Road in the Township of Lodi. Deputies arrived and found two suspicious vehicles, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. The drivers immediately drove away, causing a pursuit.

Deputies followed the two cars onto eastbound I-90/94, eventually driving at 115 mph. The 15-mile chase came to an end when the driver of the Hyundai exited onto CTH V near Deforest and hit a light post. The driver of the Equinox kept going.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 14-year-old Madison boy, was not injured. He was taken into custody and is facing five charges.

Felony eluding

Operate a motor vehicle without consent

Operate a motor vehicle without consent-party to the crime

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resisting/obstructing

During the search for the Hyundai, deputies found ammunition and magazines for firearms but have not confirmed if the items were stolen in Columbia County or Dane County, where the car was stolen from.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents of the Harmony Grove area to check their properties and vehicles for missing or damaged items. Contact the Sheriff’s Office if property appears to be disturbed. Anyone with information about the thefts should call Det. Sgt. Leda Wagner at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 742-4166 extension 3315.

