Middleton clothing drive receives over 600 donations

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A winter clothing drive organized by Visit Middleton received more than 600 donated items.

The “Keeping Neighbors Warm” clothing drive, an initiative by Middleton’s tourism department, held a winter weather gear drive from Nov. 23-Dec. 21. The 607 donations included snow boots, coats, hats, scarves and gloves.

All donations were given to Middleton Outreach Ministry.

