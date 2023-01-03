MPD: Restaurant owner hit in face after trying to stop suspect from stealing

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The owner of a restaurant on Madison’s west side was hurt on New Years Eve after trying to stop someone from stealing, according to police.

In the incident report released Tuesday, the Madison Police Department said the owner of the restaurant on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road was trying to stop a woman from allegedly taking money out of a tip jar and nabbing a customer’s food.

The owner followed the suspect out of the door and was trying to get the customer’s food back when the suspect hit the owner in the face, MPD alleged. Police didn’t specify the type of injury, but said it was visible.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the restaurant for the incident.

Police arrested the 44-year-old suspect. She is accused of battery, disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping. MPD indicated the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

