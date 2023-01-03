MPD: Woman crashes into two vehicles, had blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was arrested after allegedly crashing into two vehicles while intoxicated Friday night in Madison.

Madison Police Department (MPD) officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Stoughton Road and Pflaum Road around 10:30 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing a speeding car hit two other vehicles.

Nobody was injured from the crash.

According to police, the driver blew a Blood Alcohol Concentration level almost twice the legal limit and was arrested for a first-offense OWI and reckless driving.

