Multiple agencies responding to Portage dairy plant fire
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE, WI. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies are responding to a fire at Associated Milk Producers Inc (AMPI) in Portage Monday night.
Multiple agencies are assisting Portage Fire Department at the scene, according to Columbia County Dispatch.
The scene is still active.
