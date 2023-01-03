No injuries reported after school bus slide-offs in Baraboo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was hurt after five school buses reported slide-offs Tuesday morning in Baraboo.

The Baraboo School District confirmed that one of the buses needed a tow truck to get out. The other four buses were able to get out on their own and continue their routes.

Administrators said students on the buses made it to school late, but all arrived safe.

There was no significant damage to any of the buses.

NBC15 Meteorologist Amanda Morgan reported slick roads earlier Tuesday morning. Roads have significantly improved since this morning, as temperatures are now above freezing.

