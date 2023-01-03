One dead after being hit by vehicle in Fitchburg

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A 56-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Fitchburg, police stated.

The Fitchburg Police Department said the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Syene Road, between McCoy Road and Ninebark Drive.

Police say the woman was taken to a hospital and she was later pronounced dead.

According to Fitchburg PD, the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the crash and is being cooperative with officers.

The road was closed for over three hours while officials investigated. Wisconsin State Patrol was there to assist.

Fitchburg PD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call its dispatch center at (608)270-4300.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire...
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers
WATCH LIVE: Evers calls for hope, bipartisan unity in inaugural address
Police sirens (Generic photo)
MPD: Restaurant owner hit in face after trying to stop suspect from stealing
Appleton's Assistant Chief of Police Polly Olson. Olson will take over as Police Chief on...
Appleton makes history with new police chief
Fire breaks out at Portage dairy plant
Fire breaks out at Portage dairy plant