One dead after being hit by vehicle in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A 56-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Fitchburg, police stated.

The Fitchburg Police Department said the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Syene Road, between McCoy Road and Ninebark Drive.

Police say the woman was taken to a hospital and she was later pronounced dead.

According to Fitchburg PD, the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the crash and is being cooperative with officers.

The road was closed for over three hours while officials investigated. Wisconsin State Patrol was there to assist.

Fitchburg PD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call its dispatch center at (608)270-4300.

