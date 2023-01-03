Rain and wintry mixing this morning

Most widespread rain this morning

Temperatures warm quickly today

Rain to snow on Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rain and wintry mixing is moving through southern Wisconsin this morning. What you’re waking up to depends on the temperature where you are: those south of Dane county are mainly seeing rain while those to the north are seeing more mixing. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our northern counties as there could be a light layer of ice on the roadways this morning.

Roads will improve quickly this morning though, as temperatures rise above freezing. Rain will begin to break up late this morning, we’ll see a decent amount of dry time through the afternoon and evening with only a few showers here and there. As the low-pressure center shifter further and further east, closer to southern Wisconsin, we’ll see cooler air begin to move in.

With cooler temperatures tomorrow morning and afternoon, we’ll see some light snow showers and I expect roads to be icy. You may want to give yourself a bit of extra time on your Wednesday morning commute.

Light snow will likely linger into Thursday morning as this system pushes out of the region. Minor snow accumulations are expected in southern Wisconsin: maybe an inch or two, especially further north where temperatures cool sooner.

We’ll stay quiet then moving into the next weekend, with temperatures in the lower 30s.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.