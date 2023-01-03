UW men’s basketball moves to No. 14 in latest AP Poll

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team moved up one spot to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll.

The Badgers beat Western Michigan on Friday 76-66, led by Steven Crowl who had a career-high 25 points.

Three other Big Ten teams made the top 25, (1) Purdue, (15) Indiana and (24) Ohio State.

Up next the Badgers resume Big Ten play against (6-6) Minnesota at 8 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

“I thought we played really well going through the film on Friday night,” Head Coach Greg Gard said. “I think a lot of good things came from having that much time off in between games. We prepared well and they’re in a good place right now. I know they’re excited to get back into league play and we know what’s in front of us.”

