UW men’s basketball moves to No. 14 in latest AP Poll

The Badgers were previously ranked at No. 15 last week.
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) celebrates after his 3-point basket with Chucky Hepburn (23) and...
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) celebrates after his 3-point basket with Chucky Hepburn (23) and Carter Gilmore during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Michigan, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team moved up one spot to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll.

The Badgers beat Western Michigan on Friday 76-66, led by Steven Crowl who had a career-high 25 points.

Three other Big Ten teams made the top 25, (1) Purdue, (15) Indiana and (24) Ohio State.

Up next the Badgers resume Big Ten play against (6-6) Minnesota at 8 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

“I thought we played really well going through the film on Friday night,” Head Coach Greg Gard said. “I think a lot of good things came from having that much time off in between games. We prepared well and they’re in a good place right now. I know they’re excited to get back into league play and we know what’s in front of us.”

