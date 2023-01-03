Wisconsin Dells Police searching for missing man

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is looking for a missing man last seen on New Year’s Eve.

Matthew Haas, age 37, was last seen in downtown Wisconsin Dells around midnight Jan. 1.

He is about 5′06″ tall, 135 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Haas has two black pencil-sized earrings, an octopus tattoo on his upper arm and a set of Chinese characters tattooed on his forearm. Haas was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt and tennis shoes.

Officials are searching for him in the Wisconsin Dells area. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts or has had contact with him in the past 48 hours should contact Detective Sergeant Brent Brown at the Wisconsin Dells Police Department at (608) 253-1611.

