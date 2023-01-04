Badgers down Gophers 63-60, move to 3-0 in Big Ten play

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 14 Wisconsin men’s basketball moved to 3-0 in Big Ten play with a win over Minnesota on Tuesday night.

The Badgers came out on top 63-60 against Minnesota, in their 8th game that was decided by five points or less.

Sophomore Chucky Hepburn came up big both offensively and defensively for the Badgers, hitting back-to-back threes to spark an 8-0 Wisconsin run headed into the half. Hepburn would go 3-4 from the three, finish with 16 points and a career-high five steals.

Another W is another W



On, WWWWWW-isconsin!



Make it six-straight wins for Bucky

Minnesota native Steven Crowl might have grown up a Gophers fan but he made his presence known against Minnesota, leading all-scorers with 17 points on Tuesday. Freshman Connor Essegian also scored in double-figures with 11.

The Badgers were without their leader Tyler Wahl in the second half. Wahl scored two points and had one block before he landed awkwardly on his ankle in the first half and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Up next the Badgers continue conference play on the road at Illinois at 12:30 p.m. this Saturday.

