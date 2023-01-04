Brava Magazine features ‘Women to Watch’ in annual issue

Twelve women were selected as this year's "Women to Watch."
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Women to Watch! It’s the annual feature in Brava Magazine that highlights the work local women are doing to create change in our community.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills talked to editorial director Shayna Mace about a few of the 12 women they featured this year.

The new issue of Brava Magazine was released Wednesday, so you can check out the digital version and read more about all 12 honorees online at Brava Magazine.

