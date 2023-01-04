City of Madison asks for snowplow name suggestions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Do you have the perfect name for a snowplow? If you do, the City of Madison needs your help!

The Streets Division has four vehicles that are up for naming.

A dual-wing plow, which helps clear wide streets in a single sweep. It is the Streets Division’s first dual-wing plow.

A quad axle brine tanker, which is used before winter storms to apply a saltwater brine to roads. It reduces the need for additional salting later.

A trackless MT7, which removes snow on the Southwest Bike Path and other plowing on paths maintained by the city. It is used for mowing around ponds and greenway parcels in the summer.

A front-end loader, which is useful for plowing snow in cul-de-sacs or at dead ends.

Naming suggestions should be emailed to dropoff@cityofmadison.com before Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. The city encourages pun-filled, playful nicknames as well as pop culture, local character and other references.

Wisconsin Salt Wise will host an election to choose the winning names on Jan. 23 during Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week. Voting will end on Feb. 3, 2023.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.