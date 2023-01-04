Cloudy With Snow Showers

Snow Showers Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Another day, another gloomy day across southern Wisconsin with no immediate end in sight. A surface low pressure system will slowly spin to our west and move to the east through Thursday. This will pivot snow showers through the area from time to time with perhaps a quick dusting across the area. The brightest day of the year so far should arrive on Friday with mostly sunny skies. A quick hitting disturbance this weekend may bring some snow showers Saturday night and Sunday with calmer conditions and sunshine returning again for the first half of next week. Overall, temperatures remain above normal for early January standards.

Cloudy tonight with scattered flurries and snow showers. A quick dusting possible in spots. Lows around 30 with a light southwesterly wind. Remaining cloudy Thursday with continued periods of flurries and snow showers. Again, a quick dusting is possible with highs into the lower and middle 30s. Light southwesterly winds continue. Precipitation should end Thursday night, but clouds will be slower to depart with lows into the middle 20s. Early clouds Friday morning should give way to mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day with highs near freezing.

Saturday will start off with a little sunshine before increasing afternoon clouds. A disturbance will pass to out south, but perhaps be close enough Saturday night into Sunday for some flurries and snow showers. This could bring a quick dusting in spots as highs are on either side of freezing. Looks like sunshine returns early next week and last at least through the middle of the week as temperatures get back into the middle 30s.

