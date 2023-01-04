Deadly Dodgeville house fire under investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was found dead inside a house that caught on fire in Dodgeville Tuesday afternoon.

The Dodgeville Fire Department was sent out to the intersection of North Main St. and Jewett St. just after 1:30 p.m. for a house on fire. Upon arrival crews encountered heavy smoke coming out of the building.

According to Dodgeville FD, crews were able to get inside and extinguish the fire quickly. Unfortunately, one person was found dead inside.

The name of the individual has not been released.

Multiple departments from around the area are assisting in the investigation, including the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

In the press release, those departments extended deep condolences for the family and loved ones of the person killed.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

