Edgewood High School lawsuit dismissed against City of Madison in field lights battle

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A federal lawsuit filed against the City of Madison in Edgewood High School’s battle for lights on its football field has been dismissed.

According to a document filed on Tuesday, a judge ruled in favor of the City to dismiss the case.

NBC15 has reached out to Edgewood High School and the City of Madison for statements and will update this story with their response.

Edgewood High School had alleged that the City treated the school unfairly over the years in its efforts to install lights on its football field. The school argued that earlier actions during the lights process had given them deadlines and timing requirements that do not allow delays.

The Madison Common Council ruled in 2019 to require special approval for institutions without master plans looking to make changes to outdoor facilities. The decision only affected institutions located in the Campus Institutional Zoning District, which Edgewood is located in.

The school has pursued a different lawsuit with the City of Madison, alleging “religious discrimination,” in August of 2019. The lawsuit accused the City of not permitting Edgewood to expand their football stadium in the same way other institutions have done. Edgewood dropped that lawsuit in February of 2020 in an attempt to come to an agreement with the City over the field.

Edgewood also hit a roadblock with its field in May of 2020, when the City of Madison Plan Commission voted unanimously against the school’s application to install LED lights. Members of the Plan Commission said night games would be too disruptive to the surrounding neighborhood.

