Former Packer arrested for disorderly conduct, facing separate OWI charge

Bill Ferrario is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has been booked in the Marathon County Jail on a charge of disorderly conduct.

The 44-year-old Wausau resident was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2001. He played for the Packers, Redskins, and Panthers before retiring in 2005. He also played for the Wisconsin Badgers.

On Tuesday, Wausau Police responded to Ferrario’s home after someone reported he was intoxicated and yelling. The day before police responded to a similar complaint. That night, Ferrario was taken to a hotel. He returned home around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. When police arrived he was yelling and throwing things in his garage. Two people at the home said they were fearful of Ferrario.

Online court records show he’ll also be charged with his second offense of operating while intoxicated during an initial appearance on Wednesday. That incident happened last fall.

According to his criminal complaint, officers responded to a one-vehicle crash on County Highway X near State Highway 52 in the town of Wausau on Oct. 12.

Investigators said Ferrario was the sole occupant when his pick-up and utility trailer missed a curve, drove into the ditch and became stuck in a wooded area. Court documents state Ferrario said he had been drinking alcohol prior to the crash. He was quoted as saying ‘From 4:30 a.m. until now, a half to a 1/3 liter bottle of vodka.” That crash happened around 11:45 a.m.

A preliminary breath test showed a result of .222-- that’s nearly three times over the legal limit.

Online court records show a court appearance has been scheduled for 2 p.m. in Marathon County Circuit Court.

