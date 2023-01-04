Juneau Co. officials identify two dead in shooting

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have named the two people who died after a shooting in rural Juneau County.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office identified the pair as 66-year-old Laurie Jensen and 69-year-old Gary Jensen. Both are from rural Elroy.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that it arrived around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, for a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O in Plymouth Township, near Elroy. Authorities determined that there were shots fired.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and discovered two people in a home that were dead. Officials stated that a woman was shot and killed. A man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Suicide Hotline can be dialed at anytime at 988.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.