Madison plows prepared for snow expected

It can take 12 to 16 hours to plow all the city's streets.
It can take 12 to 16 hours to plow all the city's streets.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison crews are prepared to head out once snow arrives Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours to treat the city’s roadways.

The City of Madison Streets Division said snow could be expected during the evening commute. Thirty-two trucks will be sent out to the city’s main arteries to apply salt and plow, according to Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines.

Romines explained that trucks will apply sand to streets that are not salted.

Drivers should prepare for potentially slippery and snowy roads Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

NBC15 Meteorologist Amanda Morgan predicted a few light snow showers possible Wednesday, especially later in the day.

