MPD: Suspect arrested after being found sleeping on woman’s couch

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a man Friday after he was found allegedly intoxicated and sleeping on a woman’s couch on Madison’s north side.

The woman told police that she walked out of her bedroom Friday night to see a stranger sleeping on her couch.

According to an incident report, Madison Police Department officers arrived around 10:25 p.m. to the residence on the 1700 block of Northport Drive. MPD stated that the man was still sleeping when officers got there.

Police arrested the 67-year-old man. He faces charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire...
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

Latest News

It can take 12 to 16 hours to plow all the city's streets.
Madison plows prepared for expected snow
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an inauguration ceremony at the Wisconsin State Capitol...
Evers meets with mayors of Wisconsin’s 5 largest cities
The scam is targeting several different financial institutions.
Summit Credit Union warns customers of scam
Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge