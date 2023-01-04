MPD: Suspect arrested after being found sleeping on woman’s couch

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a man Friday after he was found allegedly intoxicated and sleeping on a woman’s couch on Madison’s north side.

The woman told police that she walked out of her bedroom Friday night to see a stranger sleeping on her couch.

According to an incident report, Madison Police Department officers arrived around 10:25 p.m. to the residence on the 1700 block of Northport Drive. MPD stated that the man was still sleeping when officers got there.

Police arrested the 67-year-old man. He faces charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.