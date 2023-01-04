Our mild stretch continues

Light snow showers today & Thursday

Sunshine returns Friday!

Highs remain in the 30s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re waking up to drier conditions this Wednesday morning, but with temperatures hovering near freezing (especially up north) there are still a few slippery spots on the roads. Temperatures will remain pretty steady today in the mid-30s for most of the region. Skies remain overcast and a few light snow showers will be possible, especially later in the day.

We’ll keep those snow chances in the forecast through Thursday as the low-pressure system that brought the major snowstorm to Minnesota and northern Wisconsin continues to shift further east. Thankfully, the system has lost a lot of its energy and will just spark light, scattered snow showers for southern Wisconsin. By the end of Thursday, many of us will likely have a fresh dusting of snowfall but nothing significant enough to impact travel.

This weather-maker finally moves out on Friday and some sunshine will return! We’ll have partly cloudy skies for the final day of the work week, with high temperatures in the lower 30s. Quiet weather continues through the weekend: temperatures in the mid-30s with some sunshine. A few flurries could be possible on Saturday as a little wave of energy passes to our south.

The mild stretch looks to continue through the start of next week. Keep in mind that our average high for this time of year is in the upper 20s but we’ll likely be closer to the upper 30s.

