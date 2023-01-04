Packers express support for Damar Hamlin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Teams from across the NFL are showing support for Damar Hamlin, including the Green Bay Packers.

On Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams changed their profile pictures on Twitter to a picture of Damar Hamlin’s jersey with the words, “Pray for Damar.”

In a statement Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers said, “Our thoughts are with Damar Hamlin, his family, the Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals organizations. We continue to send our support and best wishes to Damar and all of his loved ones.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.