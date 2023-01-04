Packers express support for Damar Hamlin

Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle Monday night.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Teams from across the NFL are showing support for Damar Hamlin, including the Green Bay Packers.

On Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams changed their profile pictures on Twitter to a picture of Damar Hamlin’s jersey with the words, “Pray for Damar.”

In a statement Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers said, “Our thoughts are with Damar Hamlin, his family, the Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals organizations. We continue to send our support and best wishes to Damar and all of his loved ones.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire...
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

Latest News

Wisconsin announces hiring of Phil Longo and Mike Tressel
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
NFL balances emotions, tight schedule after Hamlin shock
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) celebrates after his 3-point basket with Chucky Hepburn (23) and...
UW men’s basketball moves to No. 14 in latest AP Poll
Packers to host Lions for season finale game