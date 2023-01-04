Portage Public Works cleans melted butter from canal after dairy processing plant fire

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Portage Public Works contained and cleaned melted butter that leaked into a canal after a massive dairy processing plant fire.

The Portage Canal runs between Gary Revels’ home and the Associated Milk Producers Inc. plant where a fire took place inside a room where butter is stored.

Revels smelled burning butter and noticed the fire at 9 p.m. Monday.

“We were worried about the embers catching this old building on fire,” Revels said, adding that he couldn’t sleep Tuesday night as the flames grew across the canal.

Portage Public Works Director Phillip Livingston confirmed the flames caused butter to melt, leak into the public storm sewer system and into the canal. He said firefighters noticed the spill and contained the butter to one section of the canal using turbidity curtains.

“We were notified as soon as the event took place to start the remediation process at that point,” Livingston said. “The butter is an organic material so there is no immediate concern as any harm to the environment itself, it’s just a matter of removing that contained substance.”

His team assessed the spill and then hired plumbing crew to use a vector truck and remove most of the butter from the canal’s surface area Tuesday afternoon.

