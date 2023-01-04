Red Cross assisting residents displaced by Dodgeville fire

(WLOX)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Red Cross is assisting multiple Dodgeville residents and pets after they were displaced by an apartment fire Tuesday morning.

At around 9:50 a.m., the Dodgeville Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of North Douglas Street following reports of smoke in an apartment. Fire crews found smoke coming from the eaves of the building. They evacuated the apartment and extinguished the fire inside.

The Mineral Point Fire Department helped the Dodgeville Fire Department extinguish the fire. The cause has not been determined.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents and pets by providing funds for lodging, meals, replacement clothes and other health needs. Approximately seven residents have been displaced, according to the Red Cross.

This fire is separate from the fatal fire, which happened at the intersection of North Main Street and Jewett Street in Dodgeville Tuesday afternoon.

