Snowplow driver dies in medical emergency after clearing roadway, authorities say

Officials in South Dakota say a snow operator died in a medical emergency earlier this week.
Officials in South Dakota say a snow operator died in a medical emergency earlier this week.(File image | Ipson-blue via Canva)
By KSFY Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A South Dakota worker has died after suffering a medical emergency.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department, a county snowplow operator suffered a medical emergency and died on Tuesday after clearing a roadway.

KSFY reports the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. in Minnehaha County.

Officials said the snowplow operator was taken to the hospital but later died.

The sheriff’s department did not immediately identify the worker but said the death appeared to be from natural causes.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
Winter storm watches issued for western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.
Watching the next big system
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire...
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

Latest News

Police tape is seen at the site of a shooting near Edmondson Westside High School, Wednesday,...
Police: 1 dead, 4 hurt in Baltimore shopping center shooting
Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
Summit Credit Union is warning its customers to watch out for a new scam involving imposters...
Summit Credit Union warns customers of scam
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) lies on the turf after making a tackle on Cincinnati...
Hamlin’s collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation