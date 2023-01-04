Summit Credit Union warns customers of scam

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summit Credit Union is warning its customers to watch out for a new scam involving imposters asking for their personal or account information. Customers may receive a text message, email, or phone call from someone posing to be from Summit Credit Union.

According to the company, the message may ask members to verify a transaction or tell them to reactivate their suspended account.

Summit Credit Union has sent emails to its customers asking them to be on the lookout for any unsolicited calls, texts or emails. The company advises members to never click on any URL link attached to an unsolicited message or share personal account or identity information.

In a response to NBC15, a representative for Summit Credit Union shared that this scam is targeting financial institutions saying, “We take fraud and the safety and security of our members’ data and accounts very seriously at Summit and we report fraudulent activity to law enforcement.”

Summit also reminds its customers that it will never ask for the following information in an unsolicited text message or phone call:

Debit or credit card number

PIN

Username/password – even if it’s noted to be a one-time password to prove your identity

If you receive a phone call, email, or text message like this, Summit recommends to:

Hang up on any unsolicited caller asking for personal or account information.

Do not click any links in an unsolicited text or email asking for personal or account information.

Be sure not to call, text or email any contact information given to you by the caller.

If you’ve given out your contact information, Summit says call right away at 800-236-5560.

